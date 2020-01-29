The Haunting Of Hill House, The Exorcist; Horror Novels That Will Give You The Chills

While horror movies might be big with the general moviegoing audience right now, horror novels are far more niche and have a rather modest reader-base. However, horror novels have their own way of thrilling and terrifying their readers. They may not have jumpscares and visually body horror, but they have a more slow-paced horror that will induce the feelings of fear and terror within you as you progress through the story. And most importantly, good novels in the horror genre will subtly terrify you, making you want to sleep with your lights on at night and fear every dark corner. Here are a few amazing horror novels that will send chills down your spine.

The Haunting of Hill House

Also Read | The Haunting of Bly Manor: All you need to know about the spine-chilling season 2

Perhaps one of the most influential horror novels of the modern literature, The Haunting of Hill House is often considered to be one of the pioneers of the modern gothic horror genre. The book was written by Shirley Jackson and was first published back in 1959, and is still in circulation to this day. The story follows the adventure of four people who have entered the haunted 'Hill House' on request of Dr Montague, who is an occultist looking for definite proof of the supernatural. The book never features any outright supernatural events, with most of the horror being subtle and only witnessed by the characters in the story. The Haunting of Hill House has been adapted into several movies and TV series over the years due to its massive influence and fleshed out characters.

The Shining

Also Read | The first fan reactions to The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep are out

Stephen King is one of the most renowned and popular authors in the entire world. He is most known for his gripping horror and thriller stories, with many of his books being adapted into films and TV shows. Some of King's most popular works include It, The Shining, and The Dark Tower series. The Shining is perhaps Stephen King's most popular novel, and it is also undoubtedly one of his most terrifying. The story follows the Torrance family, who move into the Overlook Hotel for a fresh start. However, the Hotel is somehow effecting on the family's patriarch, Jack Torrance, who is slowing descending into violent madness. Furthermore, Jack's son, Danny Torrance, seems to have a strange supernatural ability called The Shining.

The Exorcist

Also Read | How 'Doctor Sleep' is connected to Stephen King's other works, including 'It'

The Exorcist film, directed by William Friedkin, is considered to be one of the scariest horror movies of all time and is also one of the most influential. However, the movie itself was based on a novel of the same name, written by William Peter Blatty, which was first published in 1971. Upon its publication, The Exorcist novel was one of the most controversial books of that era and was number one on The New York Times bestseller list for over 57 weeks. The horror novel was inspired by a real-life story of demonic possession. In the story written by William Peter Blatty, an 11-year-old girl named Regan is possessed by a demon and a small yet dedicated group of exorcists must work together to save her life.

Also Read | The Haunting of Hill House sequel on Netflix is scarier than season 1