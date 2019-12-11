How 'Doctor Sleep' Is Connected To Stephen King's Other Works, Including 'It'

Stephen King, known as the master of horror, is an American author who has written several iconic supernatural and horror novels like It, The Shining, Misery, The Green Mile, and others. Several novels by King were turned into movies. Long-time fans of the author are aware of the fact that King’s works are mostly interconnected, and the universes that are featured in his work are shared through magical means. Not only his work but also the film adaptations of his work have a shared universe, which was witnessed by the fans with the release of Doctor Sleep. Read on to know more about the hidden connections that Doctor Sleep has with King’s other works, that went unnoticed by many.

Doctor Sleep’s hidden connection with King’s other works

1. Charlie Manx

Stephen King has a habit of referring to his previous works as well as the work of his son, Joe Hill. In the novel Doctor Sleep, Dick Halloran tells Danny Torrance that his grandfather was friends with Charlie Manx, who is a vampire, and a villain from Joe’s NOS4A2. Joe Hill has also referred to as True Knot, the villains of Doctor Sleep, in his book. Fans of the writer are happy about this as they feel that his legacy is in good hands.



2. Children with the Shinning

King’s novel has one key plot point in the majority of his work. It is the kidnapping of psychic children, and the 2019 movie also had this plot point, as the villainous organisation True Knot is keen on kidnapping children with the shinning. Another novel by King called The Dark Tower had a race of creatures called the can-toi, who had a huge operation of abducting psychics.

3. The Misery Connection

In the novel Doctor Sleep, it is mentioned that the organisation True Knot, which hunts children with the shinning, has several campgrounds and bases in towns across America. King names a few of them and reveals that the biggest one is in Sidewinder, Colorado. This is striking because the Overlook Hotel from The Shinning is situated just outside the town, making it the setting of his two different novels.

4. The 'It' connection

This is one easter egg that has been noticed by many fans of the franchise, at the beginning of the movie, when the viewers get to see a poster of a comedian Joe Collins. In one of his novels, Joe Collins is the alter ego of a creature called Dandelo, who is from the same species as Pennywise from It. Both of them feed on emotions, but where Pennywise feeds on fear, Collins feed on laughter.

