Greatest writer William Shakespeare was ‘undeniably’ bisexual, claim French researchers as reported by The Telegraph. Dr Paul Edmondson and Professor Sir Stanley Wells reportedly state that their new analysis of his sonnets should end the prolonged debate that revolved around Shakespeare’s sexuality. The researchers claim that a few of his sonnets were addressed to women, while others were for men.

Adding to the same, they suggest that their findings which are soon going to be published in a new book, may end all speculations over the author’s sexuality and should answer whether he had affairs while being married to wife Anne Hathaway. The two intellectuals have reportedly arranged 154 sonnets out of the 1609 edition in chronological order by matching it with Shakespeare’s plays. According to the outlet, it is appealed that some of his most ‘powerfully lyrical, resonant, and memorable poems’ revolve around experiencing ‘romantic love’.

The researchers have suggested that 27 sonnets among them are referred to males while only 10 are addressed to women. Along with it, these sonnets are ‘open in their directions of desire’. It is also accomplished that their book may also put an end to the long-held assumption of Shakespeare being captivated by ‘Fair Youth’ and led astray by the ‘Dark Lady’ as the characters were non-existential. Multiple reports previously have stated that Shakespeare had an affair with both the characters.

Prof Wells reportedly said that some of his sonnets are addressed to a fair young man, while there is a possibility that it might refer to one man or several different men. The scholars add that the language of sexuality in some of his work are deficiently subject to men and hence it has left no doubt in their mind that the author was ‘bisexual’. According to them, it had become ‘fashionable’ to think of Shakespeare as ‘gay’ since the mid-1980s. However, he was married and had children.

The upcoming publication of their research is titled to be All the Sonnets of Shakespeare. It will reportedly be published by the Cambridge University Press. The date of the book being published is stated to be September 10, 2020.

