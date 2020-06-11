Brad Pitt's Production 'The King' Was Based On Shakespeare's Play 'Henriad', Read Trivia

Apart from acting in movies and pulling off the role in the best way possible, Brad Pitt has also produced several movies and TV shows. In 2019, Brad Pitt produced a historical drama film The King which was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henriad. Read some fun facts about the film below:

Interesting facts about Brad Pitt produced film 'The King'

Timothee Chalamet as King Henry said that the funniest memory he has while filming the movie was when Robert Pattinson came on set in full armour and makeup.

The scene where The Dauphin wants to fight with Hal in The King, but keeps slipping in mud in his fancy armour was played by Robert Pattinson himself. His body double also recorded the same scene, but Robert Pattinson’s take was much better.

All the characters from the movie The King were based on Shakespeare’s play. All the characters existed in real life except John Falstaff. The character was loosely based on Sir John Oldcastle, a companion of Prince Henry.

The real Henry V had a scar on his face with an arrow during the battle of Shrewsbury in 1403. The scar show in the film on Henry’s cheek is accurate.

The battle of Agincourt shown in The King was shot in two days with 300 men and 80 horses in a field in Hungary. The weather back then was hot and the mud kept drying, so the team would make horses run on the field, to make it muddy.

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet filmed for the movie together in June and July 2018. They started dating later in September 2018.

The entire cast including Timothee Chalamet spent weeks training in horse-riding and sword fighting.

Joel Edgerton pitched the idea of doing a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare’s play.

David Michod walked out of making Catch-22 in order to make the film The King.

In real life, Dauphin did not die at the battle of Agincourt. In fact, in real life, Dauphin was not even present at the battle of Agincourt. He was placed in the film for dramatic effect.

