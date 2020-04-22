World Book Day: Top Mythological Book Recommendations To Celebrate The Day

World Book Day every year falls on the 23rd of April. This day is celebrated across the globe with book readings, publications and book events. This day brings awareness towards reading, publishing, and copyrights. When it comes to books, there are various genres that are popular. One of the most popular categories is mythology. Listed below are some of the best mythological books in English. Read on to know more details:

World Book Day: Top mythological retellings for fresh takes on familiar stories

Circe By Madeline Miller

This is one of the most popular mythological books. The book takes one on an elaborate journey talking of Homer's Odyssey in a different way. People in love with stories of Greek mythology might find this one quite interesting. The book with 393 pages has a high Goodreads rating of 4.3.

Spinning Silver By Naomi Novik

This is another quirky book that retells the popular tale of Rumpelstiltskin. Naomi Novik has retold the story in a fun and enticing way that engages readers. It's a good read for people wanting to immerse themselves in winter wonderlands, love stories and more. With a 4.2 ratings on Goodreads, this one is the perfect short story to read on World Book Day.

A Thousand Ships By Natalie Haynes

This is another great book filled with many versions of the popular Trojan War. The book filled with many narrators is a tale on forgotten women, vignettes, and more. This book has a high rating of 4.2 on Goodreads. it is highly recommended for fans of the history/mythological genre.

