Parineeti Chopra's 'Girl On The Train' And Other Movies Based On Books By Female Authors

Artists are always seeking inspirations from many places. In Bollywood, many makers are often seen taking inspiration from various authors. There are many Bollywood movies based on books. Here are the names of a few Bollywood movies that are based on the books written by female authors:

Bollywood movies based on books by female authors

The Girl on the Train

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s directorial, The Girl on the Train. The movie is an adaptation of a psychological thriller novel by British author Paula Hawkins, of the same name released in 2015. The novel debuted in the number one spot on The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers of 2015 and remained in the top position for 13 consecutive weeks. In January 2016 it became the best-seller again for two weeks. In 2016, the Hollywood directed Tate Taylor, made a movie based on the same. The movie had Emily Blunt in the lead role.

The Zoya Factor (2019)

The Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name, that released in 2008. The Zoya Factor is an Abhishek Sharma directorial. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn't believe in luck and superstitions.

Raazi (2018)

The Meghna Gulzar directorial, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat. The book focused on the story of a Kashmiri woman who married a Pakistani Army officer in order to provide the Indian intelligence with invaluable information during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The plot of the film revolves around the same.

