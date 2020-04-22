World Book Day: Popular Books For Young Adults To Check Out

World Book Day is observed on April 23 every year as a day bestowed to reading. The day witnesses the celebration of books and authors all across the globe. This day brings great relevance to reading, publishing, and copyright. When it comes to books, one of the genres that always seems to be brimming with new content is young adult fiction. Listed below are some of the books perfect for people looking for some good young adult fiction.

World Book Day: Popular books for young adults

Northern Lights By Philip Pullman

This is one of the popular books by author, Philip Pullman. This is one of the best young adult fiction books to read on World Book Day. Northern Lights has a high Goodreads rating of 4. The book is from the his Dark Materials series and comprises of 399 pages. One can purchase the same online or from local shops.

Moondust By Gemma Fowler

This is another one of the most popular books for young adults. The book perfectly belongs to the science-fiction and dystopian genres. The book, which was originally published in 2017, has a rating of 3.4 on Goodreads. This one is good for those who love reading stories based on wars.

A Monster Calls By Patrick Ness

This acclaimed book is written by Patrick Ness. The book set a benchmark with a high 4.5 rating on Goodreads. One can purchase this fantasy novel online or from local shops. The book talks about the struggles of a young boy who deals with his mother's sickness and death.

