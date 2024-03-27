Advertisement

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra (March-April). It is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various incarnations. It is a time of fasting, prayer, and devotion, as devotees seek the blessings of the Mata Rani to overcome obstacles and attain spiritual upliftment. On the ninth day, Ram Navami is celebrated because it is believed that Lord Rama was born on this day.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 - Dates and mahurat

Chaitra Navratri falls on the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on 9th April 2024 and the festival will end on 17th April 2024. According to the Hindu calendar, Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month will begin at 11:50 PM on April 8 and finish at 8:30 PM on April 9. According to Udaya Tithi, the first day of Chaitra Navratri will be April 9, 2024. The shubh mahurat for Kalash Sthapna will be from 06:11 to 10:23 AM.

Chaitra Navratri | Image: Unsplash

9 Days of Chaitra Navratri

Each day of Navratri holds special significance and is associated with specific rituals and traditions.

Day 1: Pratipada - Shailputri Puja

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas. Devotees worship her with devotion and offer prayers for strength and prosperity.

Day 2: Dwitiya - Brahmacharini Puja

On the second day, Goddess Brahmacharini, the embodiment of divine energy and penance, is worshipped. Devotees seek her blessings for spiritual growth and enlightenment.

Day 3: Tritiya - Chandraghanta Puja

Goddess Chandraghanta, symbolising bravery and grace, is worshipped on the third day. Devotees offer prayers for courage and protection from evil forces.

Day 4: Chaturthi - Kushmanda Puja

Goddess Kushmanda, the creator of the universe, is worshipped on the fourth day. Devotees seek her blessings for health, happiness, and prosperity.

Day 5: Panchami - Skandamata Puja

Goddess Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya, is worshipped on the fifth day. Devotees offer prayers for the well-being and success of their children.

Day 6: Shashthi - Katyayani Puja

On the sixth day, Goddess Katyayani, the warrior form of Durga, is worshipped. Devotees seek her blessings for strength, courage, and victory over obstacles.

Chaitra Navratri | Image: Unsplash

Day 7: Saptami - Kalaratri Puja

Goddess Kalaratri, the fierce and destructive form of Durga, is worshipped on the seventh day. Devotees seek her blessings for protection from negative energies and liberation from fear.

Day 8: Ashtami - Mahagauri Puja

On the eighth day, Goddess Mahagauri, symbolising purity and serenity, is worshipped. Devotees offer prayers for peace, wisdom, and spiritual enlightenment. Kanjak puja is also performed on this.

Day 9: Navami - Siddhidatri Puja

The ninth and final day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, the bestower of knowledge and divine blessings. Devotees seek her blessings for success, prosperity, and fulfilment of desires.