Clock It vs Finger Clap: Keep Up With Gen Z Vocabulary And Know Difference Between The Viral Signs

Just when the world was getting adept with ‘delulu’, ‘aura points’ and ‘maxxing', Gen Z have updated their vocabulary. Social media is buzzing with people tapping their thumbs with other fingers. Earlier, the younger generation was trimming words and shortening phrases; they now seem to be doing away with spoken words altogether. The latest ‘clock it’ and ‘finger clap’ gestures are a testament to that.

These gestures and phrases, however, are not just limited to online conversation. The younger generation is actively using it ‘irl’ in between conversations. While the signals for the two phrases might appear to be simple, using them interchangeably might lead you to be called out by a Gen Z.

What is clock it? What is the correct way of using it?

The phrase “clock it” is commonly used when someone quickly notices, understands, or points out something that others may have missed. In simple terms, it means spotting the truth or calling something out. For example, if someone notices fake behaviour, hidden sarcasm, or subtle shade in a conversation, another person may say, ‘You really clocked that’ or simply do the gesture in affirmation.

The hand gesture for clock it involves tapping the index finger with the thumb. Some people wrongly use it with the middle finger, but this is incorrect. The slang originally emerged from ballroom and drag culture before becoming mainstream through social media. Today, Gen Z uses it casually in memes, reaction videos and gossip discussions. It often carries a confident or slightly dramatic tone.



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What is finger claps? How is it different from clock it?

“Finger clap” is more of a gesture than a phrase. It refers to snapping fingers together repeatedly or making a tiny clap using fingertips to show agreement, sass, appreciation or subtle applause. The gesture is usually paired with expressions like 'exactly,' ‘period,’ or ‘say it louder.’

For a finger clap, simply tap the middle finger with the thumb. While the origins of this gesture are widely debated, it is largely believed that it mimics the sign language for the number 8, which sounds like ‘ate’, which is also a Gen Z slang for showing appreciation.