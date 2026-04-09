Cooking To Self Care, Skills You Must Teach Kids During Summer Break

Summer holidays are about to begin soon. This period is not merely a time for playing and traveling, it is also an excellent opportunity to learn new skills. During this period, parents can teach children various essential life skills, like cooking and personal hygiene that help prepare them for the future. Moreover, these lessons will serve them well throughout their lives.

Cooking

Cooking is an essential life skill that every individual should possess. It not only helps in feeding oneself when necessary but also prevents a person from becoming dependent on others. It is crucial to teach children this skill from a young age so that future experiences like living in a hostel, living alone or working in a new city become easier for them. Such habits foster self-reliance and a sense of responsibility in children, thereby boosting their self-confidence.

Kids will become self reliant if they know how to cook | Image: Freepik

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Cleaning and personal hygiene

During this summer vacation, parents should make it a point to instill in their children the habit of cleaning and maintaining personal hygiene. This is a skill that not only instills discipline but also fosters a sense of responsibility. You can begin with small, simple tasks. For instance, ask your children to make their own beds, ensuring the bedsheets are spread neatly and the pillows are placed in their proper spots. Additionally, encourage them to develop the habit of cleaning their study tables and putting their toys away in the right places. Furthermore, motivate them to return items to their original locations after use.

Self care

Instilling habits of self-care in children from an early age is crucial for their future and summer holidays offer the ideal opportunity to begin this process. During this time, parents can teach their children why waking up on time, brushing their teeth, bathing and wearing clean clothes every morning should be an integral part of their daily routines. Additionally, they should explain why it is important to refrain from eating anything before brushing their teeth.

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Kids can learn essential life skills from their parents during summer vacation | Image: Freepik

Teach them how to operate appliances

Parents can also provide children with basic instructions on how to operate household appliances. Depending on their age, teach them the correct usage of common household devices, such as the washing machine, microwave, mixer, induction cooktop or electric iron. This way they can help around the house when needed.

Household chores