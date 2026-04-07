Virat Kohli Munches On Cashews During IPL Match, Here's Why You Should Add Them To Your Diet
Cashew nuts have numerous health benefits and are a good source of nutrients including protein and unsaturated fats, as well as many vitamins and minerals.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Virat Kohli is a certified fitness icon. Apart from being an absolute beast on the field, he spends hours in training to be the athlete we witness and look up to on the ground. However, fitness is not what solely drives an athlete's performance. Diet holds equal, if not more, importance. During the ongoing edition of the IPL, Virat was seen munching on cashews as his team played on. Here's why you should also add this nutritional powerhouse into your diet instead of chips or other other fried and packaged stuff.
Nutritional profile of cashew nuts
30g of raw cashews contain:
– 166Kcal/695KJ
– 5.5g protein
– 13g fat
– 9g carbohydrate
– 1g fibre
– 2mg iron
– 88mg magnesium
– 1.7mg zinc
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Health benefits of cashews
– They help protect against narrowed arteries
– They help you to live longer
– They contain antioxidants that help protect against certain diseases
– They reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke
– They may reduce osteoarthritis symptoms
– They may help manage colitis symptoms
– They may help healthy weight loss
– They may help manage blood sugar levels
– They may help reduce the risk of stroke
– They may help prevent memory loss
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Cashew nuts have numerous health benefits and are a good source of nutrients including protein and unsaturated fats, as well as many vitamins and minerals. As with all nuts, they are best eaten in moderation as part of a balanced diet, and always best eaten raw rather than those that are salted or honey roasted, which then begins to negate their natural health benefits.