Crayon Trend Goes Viral on Instagram, Use This Easy ChatGPT Prompt To Turn Your Photos Into Playful Drawings

AI-generated images continue to dominate social media, and the latest trend gaining attention is the crayon drawing style. Many users who previously used their photos to create Studio Ghibli-inspired edits and Barbie-style transformations are now opting for a more playful approach. The trend turns photos into simple, hand-drawn crayon illustrations using ChatGPT. The trend adds an imperfect, nostalgic appeal in a space dominated by polished visuals. As the trend went viral on Instagram, celebrity accounts like Red Chillies Production and Devgn Films also tried their hands at it.

What is the crayon trend?

The crayon trend is a form of generative art in which users upload a photo and prompt ChatGPT to recreate it in a crayon-style illustration. The output typically features uneven lines, bright colours, and waxy textures that resemble a child’s drawing. This aesthetic, often linked to the “kidcore” style, has gained popularity for its simplicity and personalised feel.

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How to make your own crayon drawing?

Here is a step-by-step guide to join the trend:

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Open the ChatGPT app or website. Log in or create an account.

Click the “Add” button and upload any picture of your choice that you want to recreate.

Paste this prompt below the photo:

“Edit the provided image and reimagine the entire scene as a crayon-style drawing. Simplify the details and make it look like it was drawn by a 10-year-old child. Do not use the original image’s colours. Give it the feeling of being drawn on a sheet of white paper, with a very cute, playful, and innocent look. Add charming childlike elements such as flowers, candy, stars, clouds, and other sweet decorative details to enhance the whimsical feel. Keep the overall result adorable, colourful, and full of childlike innocence.”

Send the message and wait. ChatGPT will process the input and display your personalised crayon drawing. If the result doesn't look right, tweak the prompt or image. ChatGPT will update the crayon-style image accordingly.