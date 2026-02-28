Demi Moore Debuts Dramatic Bob At Milan Fashion Week, Fans Worry About Her Signature Locks

Demi Moore's long locks are almost as iconic as the actress herself. This is precisely why the internet cannot get enough of her look following the Milan Fashion Week. The Hollywood icon debuted a dramatic, chin-grazing bob, a stark departure from the ultra-long, glossy black hair that has defined her red-carpet presence for decades.

Demi Moore's dramatic look transformation sparks ‘wig’ speculation

For years, Moore’s sleek, waist-length locks have been considered her signature style. On Friday, the 63-year-old attended the Gucci show at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week and immediately went viral online. Within minutes, fans began speculating whether the look was achieved with a wig, extensions, or a major hair transformation.





Not just her hair, fans and followers of the actress also expressed concerns over her ‘sudden weight loss’, noting that she appears radically slimmer. Styled with minimal makeup and a sculpted monochrome black ensemble, the new haircut framed her face beautifully. Amid growing chatter online, sources close to the star told media publications that the haircut was, in fact, real. This has put all “wig” rumours to rest. Hairstylists at the event also hinted that Moore had been contemplating a shorter cut for some time, suggesting the bold move was less spontaneous than fans assumed.



