Dhurandhar Special: Gaurav Gera's Viral 'Aalam Doodh Soda' Sold At ₹200 In Movie Theatres

‘Darling Darling Dil Kyu Toda, peelo peelo Aalam Soda,' is a line that no cinegoer who has watched Dhurandhar would ever forget. A sequel to the Adutya Dhar directorial hit the big screens on March 19, once again dominating headlines and online discussions. Arguably, one of the trendiest byproducts from the movie is the ‘aalam doodh soda’, a classic Pakistani beverage sold by Gaurav Gera's character Mohammad Aalam in Dhurandhar. With the actor getting a more weighted and even a tragic ending in Dhurandhar 2, the beverage and the scene have begun topping charts again.

‘Aalam Soda’ becomes part of the movie theatre menu

Videos from across the country show the viral beverage being sold at movie theatres showing Dhurandhar 2. At Cineplexes and other movie theatres showcasing the Ranveer Singh starrer, special stalls have been set up to sell the doodh soda. In Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Broadway Cinemas added the beverage to the official ‘Dhurandhar special’ menu at a cost of ₹200. In Bihar's Purnia, a man dressed as Mohammad Aalam could be seen handling the stall selling the beverage, along with reciting the famous dialogue out loud.



Also Read: Deepika Attends Sitar Show After Her 'Silence' On Dhurandhar 2 Irks Fans

Popular actor and comedian Gaurav Gera appears in the role of Mohammad Aalam in Dhurandhar. The actor's phenomenal transformation for the movie won unanimous applause from social media users. Upon the release of the first film, netizens were left in disbelief, seeing the comedy actor essay the pivotal role of an Indian spy in Lyari. Following the release of Dhurandhar 2, the actor took to his Instagram account to share photos with Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar from the movie's premiere.