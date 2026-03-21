Viral Video | Deepika Padukone Attends Rishab Sharma's Sitar Show With Ranveer Singh's Mother After 'Silence' On Dhurandhar 2 Success Irks Fans

Deepika Padukone, along with several other industry insiders, attended the concert of sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Mumbai on Friday night. Videos of the actress from the event are now viral on social media. In the inside clips, she could be seen seated with Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani and his sister, Ritika Bhavnani. The trio was seen smiling at the shutterbugs and enjoying the show.

Deepika Padukone attends Rishab Sharma's concert

For the event, Deepika Padukone was spotted in a red salwar suit set. She teamed the look with her signature bun and statement earrings. While Ranveer's family was in attendance at the show, the actor himself skipped it amid the phenomenal premiere of his movie, Dhurandhar 2. In the viral videos from the evening, the Piku star could be seen obliging her fans with selfies upon exit from the show.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, the sitarist's show was also attended by other Bollywood stars. Mrunal Thakur, Tara Sutaria, Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan were also spotted at the event. Videos from the event are now viral.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone's ‘silence’ on Dhurandhar 2 sparks speculation

Deepika Padukone's public appearance comes after fans and followers of Ranveer Singh noticed that the actress has yet to pen a praise-worthy note for her husband's movie Dhurandhar 2 on social media. It is being alleged that while other industry insiders and even actors from other regional movie industries are praising Singh and the movie, his own wife is yet to publicly cheer for him. Some even argued that Deepika remained missing from the premiere and the after-party of Dhurandhar 2, which was attended by all cast and crew members of the movie.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Soars Past ₹200 Cr Mark In 2 Days, Eyes Historic Eid Biz

Advertisement