Not Vicky Kaushal, Fans Find This Interesting Link Between Dhurandhar 2 And Uri: Another Peak Aditya Dhar Detailing Moment

Seldom in Bollywood is the brilliance of the filmmaker discussed following the success of the film. Dhurandhar is one such exception, and rightly so. The Aditya Dhar directorial hit the big screens on December 5, 2025, as just another Friday release and went on to become a juggernaut and now a phenomenon with the sequel on March 19. Fans of the movie and avid cinegoers are dissecting almost every scene of the movie to heap praise on the foreshadowing by the director and the performance of Ranveer Singh.

Before the release of Dhurandhar 2, there were rumours of Vicky Kaushal making a cameo appearance in the Ranveer Singh starrer. However, not the lead star, but another pivotal cast member plays the most critical role in the film based on the Lyari gang war. With the risk of spoilers, read on to learn more about the character from Uri: The Surgical Strike and the link in Dhurandhar 2.



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Rakesh Bedi's character in Dhurandhar 2 has a Uri connection

In his signature foreshadowing style, Aditya Dhar already gave a clue of the grey character Rakesh Bedi plays in Dhurandhar 2. Those who have already watched the movie must know that the veteran actor who plays the role of eccentric Pakistani minister, Jameel Jamali, is actually an Indian spy helping Ranveer Singh's Hamza all along. The actor played a similar role in Uri: The Surgical Strike.



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In a clip from the 2019 movie now going viral on social media, Rakesh Bedi's character could be seen in the role of a Pakistani intelligence officer. However, in Uri too, he was seen double-crossing Pakistan and passing crucial information to Indian officers in code. The tie between the two films and the foreshadowing is being described as another ‘peak detailing’ moment by Aditya Dhar.