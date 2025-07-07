From Garam Masala Truffles To Gulkand Bonbon, Desi Twist On Beloved Chocolate Desserts Is Telling A Delicious Story

From fashion to now chocolates, it is no news that ‘desi’ is the vibe of the season. While luxury houses such Prada and Armani take aesthetic inspiration from our cultural traditions, chocolate lovers have also given the classic delights a desi makeover. This chocolate day, pick up these unique concoctions to indulge in the familiar bliss of chocolate with a desi twist.

Garam Masala Truffles

Spice meets flavour in this unique creation. Made with the mix of warm spices found in popular Indian food, this is not the first ingredient that comes to mind when thinking about a mixing with chocolate, but just like an epic love story, it works against all odds.

Boondi Chocolate Fudge

The fun of boondi wrapped in chocolaty goodness is a gastronomic delight you taste buds are not ready for! With several recipes available online, it is also surprisingly easy to whip up in your kitchen.

Tulsi-Infused Chocolate Ganache

Leaves in chocolate? Why not! The aromatic aspect of tulsi is great for cutting the richness of the chocolate ganache while the many medicinal benefits of tulsi gives this one a guilt-free edge.

Paan Truffles

Classic truffles get a refreshing makeover is this chocolate-paan inspired creation that is already available in the local paan shops across India. While chocolate paan is definitely paan-forward, paan truffles are more a chocolate creation with the twist of paan.

Gulkand Bonbons