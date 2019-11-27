5 Interesting Board Games That Are Perfect To Play With Your Gang

A tabletop game that comprises of counters and pieces that are moved or placed on a pre-marked board, as per the game rule book is known as the board game. These board games are mostly based on pure strategy and element of chance. Playing board games builds your brain’s memory formation and supports in practising necessary cognitive skills, like problem-solving and decision making. Here are five interesting board games to play and enjoy with your friends or family.

Chess

A two-player strategy board game that is played on a checkboard, with 64 squares organised in an 8×8 grid, is Chess. This game is very famous and played by millions of individuals worldwide. At the end of this game, players use their pieces to attack and capture the opponent's pieces, while supporting each other.

Monopoly

Monopoly is a board game that is published by Hasbro. In Monopoly, players roll two six-sided dice to take them forward and move around the game board. It also includes buying and trading properties and upgrading them with houses and hotels. The game monopoly is named according to its support in the domination of a market by a single entity.

Scrabble

Scrabble is played between two or four players, according to score points. It is a word game in which players place tiles, each bearing a single letter. The game board is basically divided into a 15×15 grid of squares.

Carrom

Carrom is a table game of "strike and pocket" which is very famous and also similar to billiards and table shuffleboard. The game is played by using a striker disk and flicking it with the finger to make contact and move the disks that are called carrom men/pawns.

Ludo

A strategy board game for two to four players, Ludo is a very famous board game played by many individuals. In this game, the players race their four tokens from start to finish as per the rolls of a single dice. Each player rolls the dice, and the highest roller starts the game. To start playing from its yard and moving to its starting square, a player must get the number 6 in the dice.

