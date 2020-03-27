Games To Play With Your Dog: How To Entertain Your Pets Indoors?

The current restrictions amid the COVID-19 lockdown are just as frustrating for pets are they are for humans. Many pets will suddenly find their daily routines changed and will be getting used to their owners being at home instead of at work. While this may be an anxious time for everybody, it is necessary to take proper care of your pets. You need to spend more time with your pets as this outbreak is equally challenging for them, especially when being kept inside for a longer time. Here are a few games to play with your dog.

Games to play with your dog amid the Covid-19 lockdown

Train your dog to tidy up

As you teach your child to keep their toys in a particular place when they are done playing, you can also train your dog to do the same. Set up a box aside where the dog can put his toys. You can then train them to put their toys in the box.

How to entertain your dog indoors?

Search games

Search games are some of the best games to play with your dog. Hide around some treats and toys all over your house and build a little scavenger hunt for your pet dog. The dog can use their senses to find treats around the house. Make sure you only hide small amounts of treats and not too much of them.

Chewing

Chewing comes naturally to dogs and is a part of their normal behaviour. There are many chewing toys like kings that one can find. Chewing can keep the dog busy for hours and will also prove to be good for the dogs' dental hygiene.

Frozen treats

Frozen treats are another source of fun games to play with your dog. Just take some treat or food that your dog like and put it in an ice cream container and fill it with water and freeze it. Your dog will have a lot of fun waiting for the ice to melt as they wait to have their treat.

Shell game

Shell games are quite popular from the list of games to play with your dog. Place three plastic cups upside-down on the floor and hide a treat under one of the cups. Make sure you show your dog when you place the treat under the cup. Shuffle the cups around and lets your dog guess the cup that has the treat.

