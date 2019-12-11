Pet Care At Home | Dogs Can Be Groomed At Home With These Basic Steps

Grooming of your dogs does not necessarily require an appointment at a pet-grooming salon. In fact, it is not practical to wait for hair-cut appointments and clean-up sessions for daily pet health care. Just follow these basic steps given below and you can do a temporary grooming session easily at home.

Pet grooming tips to keep your furry friend looking good

Brush their coats

Brush your dog’s skin and fur to keep them healthy. Regularly brushing their coats also helps remove the dirt, dead hair and unpleasant odours from their skin. It also allocates natural oils while making their coat look shiny and healthy. This can make your next grooming session more smooth and eliminate matting and tangling.

Brush their teeth

It is healthy to brush your dog’s teeth daily, but it can be even done 2-3 times a week. Use toothpaste made especially for dogs because the human toothpaste contains unsafe elements that can harm the dog’s health and the dogs can't spit it. Dental spray and specially designed chew treat also can help you with this task.

Trim their nails

Some dog’s nails grow very quickly, and hence it is necessary to trim their nails every 2 weeks. To avoid your dog’s drama while cutting nails just trim the tips of the nail and let it be done completely in the next grooming session. Grooming your pet's nails is important as long nails can often lead to diseases.

Give them bath

To make your dog look great, give them a proper bath with dry shampoos and apply some moisturisers to make them smell good. Applying these items to their bodies can further enhance their health as well as appearance. Bathing can remove the dirt, outside allergens and other harmful infections from the body.

Wash their face to eliminate bacteria

Some dog breeds like Bulldogs and Shar Peis have wrinkles and skin folds on their face, and hence it is necessary to wash their face. This can accumulate moisture and give them a healthy and perfect environment from the dirty bacteria. Use a warm washcloth or wet wipes to clean their faces. Follow a strict cleaning schedule to keep your pet well-groomed.

