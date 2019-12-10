Gifting Lhasa Apso, The Tibetan Dog Breed, Is Considered To Bring Good Luck. Know Why?

In his country of origin, Tibet, the Lhasa Apso has a long history. These small breeds existed since 800 A.D. and have lived in solitude with Tibetan Buddhists in the Himalayan Mountains for decades. Tibetan Buddhists believe in reincarnation, and believe that in reincarnation stages a dog always appears in front of a person. The souls of lamas, or priests, are often reborn as Lhasa Apsos, only before they are reborn as human beings, according to their religion.

Lhasa Apso- the myth that people believe; the Tibetan dog

Lhasa Apsos are considered as a good fortune. If you get this dog as a gift, then you should consider it as a good fortune. In Tibet, Lhasa Apsos has often been given as gifts. Tibet’s spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, also gave Lhasa Apsos to China’s emperor. It is also said that Lhasa Apsos are never sold but just gifted. A gift to China’s emperor brings out another interesting fact that this is the prevailing theory of how the Shih Tzu breed came into the picture.

It is said that the first Lhasas to come to the U.S. were Dalai Lama gifts as well. A traveller named, Charles Suydam Cutting, visited Tibet with his wife in the 1930s and returned to the United States with two Lhasa Apsos.

The average life span of this breed is 12-15 years. A few older Lhasa Apsos live for around 29 years. Grooming of these dogs plays an important role as well. If their brushing is not done on a regular basis, then they might end up looking like a mess with all the hair in the front and tangled. These dogs have an independent mind. They are independent while raising and training. It is okay to keep the dog in a small apartment but a daily long walk is a must for energy.

