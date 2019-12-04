Human Food Items That Can Be Dangerous For Your Dogs And Must Be Avoided

Several food items are considered safe for human consumption but can be very dangerous for your dogs. While we consider dogs as our family members, feeding them with the same food we have can prove to be a little dangerous for them. It is not just because of the weight, but veterinary doctors recommend that dogs should not be given oily and fatty foods that we have. It is because it can cause digestive problems in dogs. Here is the list of food items that should not be given to dogs.

1: Xylitol

Xylitol is an artificial sweetener found in foods like sugarless gum, sugar-free candy, and baked goods. It can also be found in toothpaste, mouthwash, chewable vitamins, and cough drops. Dogs that ingest Xylitol can show symptoms like vomiting, seizures, and loss of coordination, which can occur anywhere from a few minutes to several hours after ingestion. Dogs that consume high levels of Xylitol can also develop liver failure. It is better to consult a vet immediately if you think your pet has consumed anything that contains Xylitol in it.

Also Read | Mumbai | Best Hot Chocolate Cafes In Mumbai You Must Visit

2: Chocolates

It is a well-known fact that chocolates are harmful to dogs. The amount and type of chocolates consumed by the dogs determine the toxicity level they will experience. The common symptoms experienced by the dogs due to chocolate consumption include vomiting, diarrhoea, increased thirst, abdominal discomfort, lethargy, muscle tremors, irregular heartbeat, high body temperature, seizures and death. The darker the chocolate is, the more dangerous it is. Dark chocolates contain a higher concentration of caffeine and theobromine, both of which cause toxicosis in dogs.

Also Read | No Bake Chocolate Cake: Try This Easy Recipe For People Who Love Chocolate

3: Grapes

While grapes and raisins are not harmful to some dog species, they have been associated with kidney failure in others. Vomiting, lethargy, and diarrhoea can occur within 12 hours of ingestion. If these symptoms are not treated, they can lead to dehydration, decreased appetite, and increased urination followed by decreased urination. If your dog has consumed grapes and any of these symptoms occur, take them to a vet immediately.

Also Read | 33 Breeds Of Dogs, A Cat Recovered From Noida House

4: Garlic and Onions

Anything in the onion family–from garlic to shallots to scallions to chives–is toxic to dogs. They contain compounds that can cause gastroenteritis, anaemia, and serious damage to the red blood cells. Dogs do not show symptoms of onion or garlic poisoning for several days after ingestion, but these symptoms include lethargy, weakness, and orange- to dark red-tinged urine.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 34 Dogs Of Special Breed Stolen From Veterinary Hospital, 10 Recovered

Disclaimer: These pointers are gathered from various medical journals. Please consult a veterinary doctor for more details and in case of any emergency.