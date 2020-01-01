Pets Care | Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe Throughout The Winter

Winter is here! Everyone just wants to curl up in bed and sleep. Getting out of warm and cosy beds is nothing but difficult. With the cold weather, one often turns to their furry friend to cuddle with them. But this is also the season where your furry friends need to be taken good care of. If you have a pet, then you know that these harsh winters have an impact on their health. It is essential to take good care of your buddy, modify their diet and routine to keep them warm and healthy. Here are some tips to follow to take care of your pets in winter:

Tips to take care of your pets this winter season

1. Keep your pets indoors at all times. Don't let them sleep in a kennel outside or in the balcony for that matter. They can easily fall sick when exposed to cold weather. If it is possible for you, allow the strays to sleep in your car shed and any other indoor area that you have.

ALSO READ | Pet Care: Basic Health And Care Tips For Keeping Cats Health

2. If the temperature of your region fluctuates often and suddenly drops, also make sure that your pets are wrapped up in warm clothing. Even though your pet has fur which can keep them warm, but there is only so much cold that it can protect your pet from. During winter, avoid grooming them too much and shaving or trimming their fur.

3. Don't give them a bath with cold water. Depending on the temperature of the region, give them a bath with warm or lukewarm water and also ensure that the water is not too hot for them. Remember to let them dry off indoors and don't let them step out with a wet coat.

ALSO READ | Pet Care: Basic Health And Care Tips For Keeping Your Birds Healthy

4. Make sure that your pet does not sleep on the floor. It is essential that you make all the necessary arrangements before the cold season starts. Get them a nice and warm bed or provide them with a mattress and some overall to snuggle into and stay warm at night.

5. Make sure that you change your pets' drinking water every few hours. When you let the water sit in the bowl for long, it often tends to turn cold and does not remain fresh which does not make your pet feel like it. Replace the water with fresh and room temperature water at regular intervals.

ALSO READ | Pet Care At Home | Dogs Can Be Groomed At Home With These Basic Steps

ALSO READ | Bollywood Celebrities And Their Love For Feline Pets | See Pics