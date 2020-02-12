Popular Dog Names In India Ideal For Your Male Pet Dog | Check It Out

Catchy dog names portray your love for your adorable friend. But deciding on a suitable name for a male pet dog can be a pretty challenging task because there are countless ideas and names that you can pick from. This post attempts to make it easier for you to choose a suitable name for your male dog. Here are the ten most popular names for male dogs. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's Adorable Pictures With His Pet Dogs Will Make Your Day

Top 10 Male Dog Names in India

Raja – It means king and dog owners who treat their lovely pet like a king who rules their world, are likely to opt for this name. Raja implies that you consider your dog to be bold, steadfast, courageous, and intelligent like a king.

Tiger – This name is preferred by male dog owners not just in India but also around the world. Naming your pets as Tiger means we consider them to be courageous, elegant, and royal as a tiger.

Mohan – This widely used Indian name suggests that you consider your lovely dog to be the apple of your eye as he is so attractive and charming.

Also Read | Hundreds Of Dogs Dash For Westminster Agility Title

Kumar – This Indian name means prince and is a preferred name for young dogs (puppies), indicating that the dog owner gives special treatment to the dog, just like special treatment is meted out to the prince in a palace.

Arjun – This is one of the pretty favourite Indian dog names among dog lovers, and it means white and pure. Dog owners who believe their pet dog has a heart of gold and appearance of a prince like Arjun, are more likely to opt for this name option.

Rocky – This dog name suggests that the dog is very agile, smart, and confident. Rocky is an urban-style name and is used widely in India as well as across the globe. The name Rocky is commonly used for dogs belonging to robust breeds such as Great Dane, German Shepherd, Rottweiler, etc.

Baloo – People are using this name extensively nowadays, and the inspiration for it is the bear from ‘The Jungle Book’. People who like the helping and compassionate nature of Baloo, and wish to relate their dog with the same nature name it as Baloo.

Also Read | Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees For Over 100 Dogs To Celebrate Super Bowl LIV Win

Indra – This name means God of the sky and rain, or possessing drops of rain. People who are firm believers in Lord Indra or who love rains prefer this name for their best friend, the dog.

Akash – It means the sky and is a preferred dog name option for Indians who relate their dogs to the vastness of the sky in their lives.

Sundar – This Hindi word means beautiful and is quite a common name for pet dogs in India.

Also Read | Danger To Aircraft Once Every 10 Days From Birds & Stray Dogs On Goa Runway: CM Sawant