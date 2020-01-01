Wedding Rituals That Are Followed By Indian Households: Griha Pravesh, Vidaai

A traditional Indian wedding brings about a feeling of joy and togetherness in the family. With innumerable ceremonies and rituals, there are countless memories to take back home. A traditional Hindu wedding is not only the union of two individuals but also their families. Each ritual is celebrated with great pomp and splendour and has an emotion attached to it. There are various pre and post wedding rituals which one should know about and it will certainly make you pumped up for your big day. These rituals hold a special meaning and adds to the essence of the big day.

Here are some of the wedding rituals which you should be aware of

Griha Pravesh

This is the traditional welcome ceremony of the bride into her new home. Griha Pravesh includes the bride's mother-in-law welcoming her by performing an arti and then she has to tilt a pot full of rice with her feet. The basic ritual however, differs from state to state. In some places, the bride has to dip her feet in deep red alta and step inside the house while leaving her footprints trailing behind her.

Vidaai

This ritual marks the ceremony where the bride is sent to her husband's home. This ritual is celebrated with a feeling of mixed emotions as the family is teary-eyed with their daughter leaving her home but there is also a feeling of happiness and hope as she is going to start a new life soon. Vidaai is also performed by diverse rituals. In some places. the bride has to keep throwing some rice behind her.

Reception

The reception ceremony has the married couple being introduced into the community in a formal manner. The ritual does not have any special traditions but it is becoming increasingly popular in the recent times. The newly married couple is bestowed with many gifts from the relatives and the guests. They also seek the blessings of the elders in the family.

