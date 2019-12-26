Audrey Hepburn Was The Most Elegant Fashionista The World Had; See 4 Tips To Look Like Her

Audrey Hepburn was a British actor and humanitarian who rose to stardom after the romantic comedy Roman Holiday. She has won numerous awards including one Academy Award, three BAFTA Awards and an Emmy Award. Audrey Hepburn is regarded as one of the greatest fashion icons and philanthropists the world has ever had. Having done over twenty-five movies, Audrey Hepburn was always able to charm the audiences and co-stars with her elegance and her inner beauty. Her style is timeless and spirited. The little black dress, which has become a fashion staple in every girl’s wardrobe, was a fashion choice made popular by Audrey Hepburn. With a classy wardrobe, well-maintained hair, and right make-up, here are some ways to look like the classic Audrey Hepburn.

Choose the right dress

Audrey Hepburn was always seen wearing neutral colours like black, white, and beige. Her dresses fitted her at the right places, embracing her femininity. By understanding different necklines and the fall of a dress, you can look graceful in any dress. Make sure that the dress fits you properly on the waist and shoulders so that you look more feminine.

Accessories

Audrey Hepburn’s style was classy and timeless because she always went for basic yet intricate jewellery items. A string of pearls, simple stud earrings, a hat, and a large, dark pair of sunglasses were her fashion staples. She was never seen overloading herself with clunky jewellery or wearing busy designs. Her style was simple and elegant.

Makeup

Audrey never went over-board with her makeup either. She focused on her eyes and made them the centre of attraction for her face. She always wore either pink or red lips. With light blush and dark eyes, Audrey took everyone’s heart away.

Elegance and grace

Mirroring Audrey Hepburn’s style does not mean one has to invest in a new wardrobe. Audrey Hepburn was remembered for the way she carried herself. Her feminine body language and graceful walk awed not only men but women too. Therefore, it cannot be emphasised enough that while one can copy someone’s wardrobe and makeup, it is body language and personality with which one is able to make an impression.

