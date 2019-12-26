Wedding Fashion: Here’s Upgrading Your Knowledge About Bridal 'chooda' Covers

Wedding is truly a special occasion in every girl's life. There is often no stone unturned in getting the wedding fashion top-notch on your special day. The varied rituals like the mehendi, sangeet, bachelorette often needs the perfect lehenga along with the perfect accessories for the bride. Even the minute details like the embroidery work on the lehenga or the detailing in the jewelry holds prime significance for the soon-to-be bride. However, in today's times, picking up the suitable chooda has also become a mammoth task. A chooda is basically a set of red and white bangles which is worn by the Indian bride on her wedding day and also a few months after her wedding.

Brides are opting for customized chooda covers in the recent times

Furthermore, all the high profile Bollywood weddings in recent times have also made the chooda extremely popular for this wedding season. Recently brides are also opting for customized chooda which goes with their outfits or accessories. While it is still easy to get a chooda, finding the appropriate chooda cover can sometimes turn out to be difficult. Reportedly, bridal chooda covers turned out to be one of the biggest wedding trends of this year. In the past, the bride's hands were usually covered with a piece of cloth as it was considered inauspicious for the bride to take a look at the chooda before the wedding.

Some online portals also tend to supply your ideal chooda covers

But now with the upgrading wedding fashion, the bride tends to avoid the concept of carrying a handkerchief. The concept of chooda covers usually aroused from this wherein the brides are now even going for those covers which will match their outfit. To avoid the challenging task for hunting down the appropriate chooda cover, one can always ask the wedding outfit designer to stitch a matching cover which will look suitable with the wedding attire. Nowadays, there are some online shopping portals which also supply customized chooda covers for your big day. But one of the best option to get your appropriate chooda cover will be to get it custom made according to your outfit.

