Updated March 30th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

How To Style Fishtail Lehenga Bollywood Style?

A fishtail lehenga is a figure-flattering style that hugs the body from the waist to the knees and then flares out dramatically.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Janhvi Kapoor/ Sara Ali Khan
Janhvi Kapoor/ Sara Ali Khan | Image:Instagram
  • 3 min read
Lehengas are our go-to outfit for weddings. However, it does not just stop at that. From kalidar lehengas to Indo-Western ones, there are several types of lehengas that you can choose, according to your style.

A fishtail lehenga, also known as a mermaid lehenga, is a glamorous and figure-flattering style that hugs the body from the waist to the knees and then flares out dramatically at the bottom, resembling the tail of a fishtail. With its sleek silhouette and dramatic flare, the fishtail lehenga is one of the most popular choices for special occasions such as weddings, receptions, and festive celebrations. Here are some Bollywood-approved tips for styling a fishtail lehenga to achieve a sophisticated look.

Fabric makes a difference

Selecting the appropriate fabric is key to achieving the desired look and feel of your fishtail lehenga. Opt for fabrics that drape well and provide structure, such as silk, satin, velvet, or brocade. These luxurious fabrics will enhance the elegance and richness of your ensemble, creating a regal and sophisticated look, just like Katrina.

Katrina in fishtail lehenga | Image: X

 

Fit check

The fit of your fishtail lehenga is crucial for achieving a flattering silhouette. Ensure that the lehenga hugs your curves snugly from the waist to the knees, accentuating your figure, before flaring out dramatically at the bottom. Avoid overly tight or loose fittings, as they can detract from the overall elegance and grace of the ensemble.

Good blouses make great outfits

Pair your fishtail lehenga with a statement blouse that complements the design and embellishments of the lehenga. Opt for a contrasting colour or a complementary hue to add visual interest and dimension to your outfit. Consider embellished blouses with intricate embroidery, sequins, beads, or mirror work to add sparkle and glamour to your look.

Kajal's beautiful blouse completes her outfit | Image: Instagram

 

Dupatta for layering

Wear a dupatta to add layers and depth to your look. Drape the dupatta gracefully over your shoulders or around your arms, allowing it to cascade down the back or sweep across the front. Choose a dupatta with coordinating embroidery or embellishments to tie the entire look together seamlessly.

Sara's beautiful dupatta | Image: Instagram

 

Accessories to make or break

Complete your fishtail lehenga ensemble with carefully chosen accessories that enhance its elegance and sophistication. Opt for statement jewellery pieces such as chandelier earrings, statement necklaces, or layered bangles that complement the embellishments and colour palette of your outfit. Choose footwear that is comfortable yet stylish, such as embellished heels or traditional juttis.

Deepika's emerald toned accessories | Image: X 

 

Doll up

Coordinate your hair and makeup with the overall aesthetic of your fishtail lehenga ensemble. Opt for sleek and polished hairstyles such as a low bun, side-swept curls, or a fishtail braid to complement the sleek silhouette of the lehenga. Keep your makeup soft and sophisticated, focusing on radiant skin, defined eyes, and a subtle lip colour that enhances your natural beauty.

Janhvi's subtle makeup | Image: Instagram

 

These styling tips can elevate your fishtail lehenga look effortlessly.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

