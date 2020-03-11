5 Types Of Face Masks You Can Use Depending On Your Skin Type And Needs

A face mask is a relaxing and easy way to take care of your skin. From removing excess oil to help in replenishing the skin cells, a face mask, if used with the right ingredients can do wonders for the skin. Read on to know types of face masks and which one is best for you.

5 types of masks

Clay masks

Suitable for: Normal to Oily skin

If you are looking to get rid of the excess oil from your face, then clay mask is a good option for you. It is the best face mask for oily skin type. A clay mask helps to detoxify, makes the skin firm and tightens the skin pores by minimising the appearance of pores and by absorbing the oil from your skin.

Cream Mask

Suitable for: Normal to dry skin

As the name suggests, cream masks help retain moisture from the skin and also help in hydrating and moisturising the skin cells. The rich oils present in the mask penetrate deeply and replenish dry cells. The properties of a cream mask also help to purify the skin and extracts dirt from the face.

Gel Mask

Suitable for: Dry and Sensitive Skin

A gel mask helps in soothing the skin down. The cooling effect of a gel mask is great for dry and sensitive skin types that needs hydration and firming as well as detoxification. Gel masks have infused collagen and antioxidants that help the skin to recover and produce better new skin cells.

Sheet Masks

Suitable for: Most skin types

It has been found that sheet masks work well on all skin types depending on the formula they contain. They are particularly excellent for resistant skin types when paired with face serums. Sheet masks help the skin to soak up moisture formula by preventing excess evaporation and hence they nourish the skin.

Exfoliating mask

Suitable for: Most skin types (However sensitive skin type should avoid)

An exfoliating mask is one which helps get rid of dull and dead skin cells. It helps extract deep-seated dirt in the pores using hydroxyl acids and fruit enzymes. It provides gentle exfoliation and has skin brightening properties which give the skin a healthy-looking glow.

Image credits: Raphael Lovaski/Unsplash