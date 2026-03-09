7 Must-have Accessories In Your Summer Wardrobe To Brave The Heat

The temperatures have begun rising, and the sun's rays will soon become too harsh to bear. As the season changes, it is time to pivot your wardrobe to make it ready to brave the heat for the upcoming months. Summer fashion is not just about breezy outfits and breathable fabrics. The right accessories can make a significant difference in both comfort and style when temperatures soar. As the season approaches, here are seven must-have accessories that deserve a place in your summer wardrobe.

Oversized sunglasses

A pair of stylish sunglasses is a summer essential. Oversized frames not only elevate your look but also provide better protection from harsh sunlight. Opt for UV-protected lenses to shield your eyes from harmful rays while adding a glamorous edge to your outfit.



Oversized sunglasses and wide rim hats can make you look chic while keeping the sunlight at bay | Image: Freepik

Hats

Hats are one of the easiest ways to stay cool and stylish in the summer. Wide-brim hats protect your face and neck from direct sunlight, making them ideal for beach days, vacations, or even casual brunch outings.

Summer scarves

A breathable cotton or linen scarf can be surprisingly useful in summer. It can protect your hair from dust, cover your shoulders during intense sun exposure, or simply add a pop of colour to a minimal outfit.

Advertisement

Straw bags

Straw and raffia bags are synonymous with summer fashion. These bags are lightweight, versatile and perfect for day outings. Whether paired with a sundress or denim shorts, they instantly give off a relaxed, vacation-ready vibe.



A star bag and a comfortable sandal is essential to look your best while braving the heat this summer | Image: Freepik

Comfortable footwear

Footwear plays a crucial role in staying comfortable during hot weather. Open-toe sandals allow your feet to breathe and prevent discomfort caused by heat and sweat. Neutral shades or minimal strappy designs can easily complement multiple outfits.



Also Read: Vijay-Trisha's Chennai Wedding Look Up For Sale, Netizens React Strongly

Advertisement

Lightweight jewellery

Accessorise your looks with easy to carry jewellery | Image: Freepik

Heavy jewellery can feel uncomfortable in the heat. Instead, choose delicate pieces such as thin gold chains, small hoops, or minimal bracelets. Lightweight jewellery adds elegance without weighing down your look.

Hair accessories