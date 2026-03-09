Vijay And Trisha Krishnan Inspired Matching Outfits At Chennai Wedding Goes Up For Sale In Malaysia, Netizens Strongly Condemn 'Bizarre Marketing Move'

Thalapathy Vijay is dealing with marital turbulence. His wife, Sankgeetha, has initiated divorce proceedings alleging infidelity on the actor's part. This came amid viral reports of the actor-politician being in a relationship with actress Trisha Krishnan. Fanning the rumours, the actors made a joint public appearance, in matching outfits, at a wedding reception in Chennai.

In a more bizarre development, a dupe of the outfits that Vijay and Trisha wore at the wedding is now being sold. An Instagram user with 12.6k followers, Hamsini Vijayakumar, unearthed a social media page that was selling the exact saree Trisha wore to the wedding reception, along with a replica of Vijay's outfit from the evening. She shared a screengrab of the store with the caption, “The Internet is too fast, and I can absolutely keep up”.



Upon further research, it has been discovered that a label SLAY 'Q' STYLES is selling the outfits. Interestingly, the store is in Malaysia. The price of the garments could not be determined at the time. The Instagram page of the store has simply put up a video of the outfits being draped on the mannequins. The video has over 3 million views, 46.2k likes and 2345 comments at the time of publishing.



Internet reacts to dupes of Vijay-Trisha's matching outfits being sold online

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

Social media users, including fans of Vijay, strongly disapproved of the marketing move. Some argued that the actor's divorce proceedings are underway, and painting a picture of love with him and Trisha would hurt his wife, Sankgeetha. A comment read, “Exclusive only for those in extramarital affairs”. Echoing this sentiment, another user wrote, “Official uniform for affairs.” A user mentioned, “This is wrong, pls dnt encourage." Blaming fans of the actor, a comment read, “ow all these so-called fans will glorify extramarital." A few other comments mocked the ‘bizarre’ sales tactic. Some claimed that the outfit should be declared a ‘Halloween costume’ while others enquired about its shipping.



