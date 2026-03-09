Daylight Saving Time 2026: Why Do Clocks Lose An Hour In March And How To Adjust To The Change? | Explained

Daylight Saving Time is all the Internet seems to be talking about from late Sunday evening to Monday morning. While the occurrence happens annually, it sparks discussions and confusion each time. Twice every year, millions of people across the world adjust their clocks by an hour as part of a long-standing system known as Daylight Saving Time.

In 2026, the shift took place on March 8, when clocks were advanced by one hour at 2:00 am in several regions of the United States and Canada. While the change may seem minor, it alters daily routines, sleep cycles and even business schedules. India does not observe Daylight Saving Time, so the clocks here remain unchanged.

Why does time change suddenly during Daylight Saving Time?

The concept behind Daylight Saving Time is rooted in the idea of making better use of natural daylight. By shifting the clock forward in spring, daylight extends further into the evening hours. This means people have more sunlight after work or school, reducing the need for artificial lighting during the early evening.

The system was first adopted during World War I, when several countries introduced it as a wartime measure to conserve fuel and electricity. The belief was that longer daylight evenings would reduce energy consumption, particularly when lighting relied heavily on coal-generated power. Over time, many nations retained the practice, though its effectiveness continues to be debated.



The March effect of Daylight Saving Time?

The March shift is commonly referred to as 'spring forward' because clocks move one hour ahead. While this results in brighter evenings, it also means people effectively lose an hour of sleep overnight. Although the adjustment may appear trivial, experts say even a one-hour disruption can temporarily affect the body’s internal clock. Human sleep patterns are governed by the circadian rhythm, which responds to light and darkness. When the clock suddenly changes, the body may take a few days to realign with the new schedule.



How to adjust to Daylight Saving Time?

For those living in regions where Daylight Saving Time is observed, small lifestyle adjustments can make the transition easier.

Ease into a new sleep routine

Gradually going to bed earlier a few days before the shift can help minimise fatigue.

Step outside in the morning

Natural sunlight is one of the most effective ways to reset the body’s biological clock.

Limit late-night stimulants

Reducing caffeine intake in the evening can help maintain healthy sleep patterns.