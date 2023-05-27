Abhilash Thapliyal Carries 'a Slice Of Home' Uttarakhand To Cannes Red Carpet

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal marked his Cannes red carpet debut for the Midnight screening selection from India - Kennedy. Flanked by Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone, Thapliyal made his Cannes debut a memorable one as he incorporated his identity into his choice of clothing. The actor brought traditional attire from the state of Uttarakhand to the French red carpet.

Abhilash Thapliyal brings Uttarakhand to Cannes



Abhilash Thapliyal enjoyed a proud moment at Cannes as he walked down the red carpet and up the coveted steps of the Palais de Festivals. Dressed in all-black Sarab Khanijo the actor painted a dapper picture for his Cannes red carpet debut. What was special about his debut however, was his mindful choice of attire. Taking Uttarakhand global along side marking his Cannes debut, Abhiilash's all-black bandhgala with an embroidered neck was paired with an Aipan motif stole, also in black. Made by Minakriti: The Aipan Project from Uttarakhand, the Aipan motif stole carried embroidered magpies which are considered to be birds of joy. The Aipan motif stole stood fastened in place with a silver sword brooch which stood to stand as a representation of the fearlessness of the people of Uttarakhand.

Abhilash expresses his pride

The Cannes red carpet debutant expressed his pride on being a pahadi also reflecting on the importance of this massive opportunity in his life. The actor emphasized how carrying a piece of his home state with him in the form of the Aipan motif stole, was not only a proud moment for him but also a his way of bringing Uttarakhand culture to the French Riviera. As quoted by ANI he said, "I am a proud pahadi. It is a huge day in my life and I had to carry a slice of home with me. What can bring me closer to home than this Aipan motif? It is a sign of celebration for me. I am wearing an Aipan motif stole made by Minakriti: The Aipan Project from Uttarakhand which hires local women to create this local art form. It is a big day and I wanted to carry a culture on the red carpet".