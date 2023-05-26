Anushka Sharma Makes Her Cannes Debut In Shimmering Silver And White Gown | FIRST PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma ticked off her first professional date with the French Riviera as she made her Cannes debut, walking the red carpet for the premiere of The Old Oak. The actress' presence and ensuing debut at the French Riviera had been confirmed earlier this year. Prior to making her debut, Anushka had met the French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in tow. The ambassador had also taken to his social media handles to share photos from the meeting. Now, Anushka's first glimpse from the Cannes Film Festival is here. She made an impressive debut on the red carpet in a shimmering Richard Quinn gown.

Anushka Sharma's Cannes look decoded

Looking resplendent in white and silver, Anushka's Cannes debut featured her in a floor length ensemble incorporating both texture and shimmer in one silhouette. The off-the-shoulder straight fit gown held lose ruffles fashioned as roses wrapping across her bust and arms. The remaining length of the gown was painted silver with evident diamond-shaped motifs covering its volume. Known for her sleek and neat sense of fashion, Anushka Sharma paired this elegant Richard Quinn number with a neat middle parted bun, suntle drop earrings and some bejeweled fingers.

The actress' presence at Cannes was not without purpose - Anushka's attendance at Cannes is part of an effort to honour women in cinema, along side the like of Hollywood heavyweights such as Kate Winslet.