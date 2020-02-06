Acne Scars: Try These Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Them Easily

Many products in the market today claim to help one achieve acne-free clear skin but sometimes fail to help. Types of acne scars include ice-pick scars, boxcar scars, rolling scars and more. A few common causes of getting acne scars are due to the pores filled with excess oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria. Many people opt for natural remedies. No matter how slow the process may be, they do work at times. Listed below are some of the best home remedies for acne scars.

Home remedy for acne scars and acne treatment

1) Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is one of the best home remedies for acne scars. When one suffers from acne, skin is often too delicate and thus over-clogging pores with heavy creams is not advised. Such situations call for light water-based natural solutions like aloe vera.

2) Coconut oil

Many people try coconut oil as it is claimed as the best home remedies for acne scars. People having acne-prone skin must use it correctly, as oily skin can again lead to more acne. One must use a cotton pad and gently pour one or two drops and massage it on the infected part as a part of acne scar treatment process.

3) Apple Cider Vinegar

Another most effective home remedy for acne scars is apple cider vinegar. One must mix it with honey and leave it on for 10 minutes. Do this thrice a day. The effect can be seen in a week as the scars lighten and reduce. One must also wash their faces every three hours in order to not let the dirt settle.

4) Lemon Juice

Acne scars can be treated at home with lemon juice as it helps lighten the skin's complexion very fast. One must not use it directly as lemon juice can also feel scratchy. One must mix it with honey and leave it on for 10 minutes. Keep doing this every day and you may see the difference. This can be an effective acne scar treatment too.

5) Tea Tree oil

This is considered to heal the acne scars and also soothe the inflamed skin. Various acne scars treatment involves the usage of tea tree oil. One can apply the tea tree oil at night before sleeping and wash it off in the morning. Keep doing this every day and one may eventually see the difference.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.