Looking For Acne Treatments For Post-workout Breakouts? Read Here

If you are able to manage your time and work out every day, it is a blessing for you. As we all know overall health and well-being is very important to maintain busy schedule whilst managing our daily work schedule. According to medical reports and several studies, it has been observed that regular workout sessions can do wonders for your skin. It increases the blood flow, reduces the stress-induced acne. This is one of the best things that can happen to your skin and body. However, a lot of times, people experience acne due to the heavy sweating after a workout. Well, fret not as here are ways to prevent post-workout acne-

How to protect skin from post-workout acne

Do not forget to remove your makeup

Make sure that before you hit the gym you remove your makeup. Do not be in so much hurry that you start your workout session with heavy makeup on. According to several dermatologists, while exercising there is an increase in the flow of blood in the skin, and hence the skin's pores open up. But if you do not remove your makeup the sweat and bacteria might get stuck in these pores and you might get affected by acne.

Tie your hair high up

You should make sure that your hairs are tied up during the workout, if possible. Because your hair falls on the face your hair care products and natural oil can be transferred to your skin, which can trap the moisture on your face. This often leads to clogging of pores and acne breakouts.

Stop touching your face frequently

Try and avoid touching your face frequently while working out. Because it is possible that your hands may be exposed to any dirt, dust or bacteria collected from the gym equipment. This dirt and bacteria can be transferred to your face, leading to blockage of pores and skin infections. Note that the skin on the face is more delicate than the rest of the body.

Take a shower

Prefer taking a clean shower immediately after your workout session. This will surely help you remove all the dirt, sweat, germs and bacteria from the body that you have collected from the gym. In case if showering is not possible, just make sure that you carefully wash your face at least. Do not let dirt particles store in the skin, as it can cause skin irritation and acne outbreak.

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.