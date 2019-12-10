Adult Acne And All About It | Read To Know About Home Remedies & Precautions

Skincare is an essential factor when it comes to self-care and self-love. A good skincare regime helps keep the nature of the skin pure and healthy. That said, one must know the difference between teen skin and adult skin. Both the age difference demand a different kind of skincare. The main problem for many individuals is acne. However, teen ance and adolescent-acne or adult acne require different care.

Difference between teen acne and adult acne

Teen acne

Teen skin is stiffer and is affected by the changes in the hormones. According to a health portal, the body's heat and new hormonal changes cause acne and other skin problems to occur on the teen skin. Teen acne is mostly seen on various places like cheeks, nose, neck, arms, and shoulders.

Adult acne

According to many skin care specialists, adult acne occurs due to less indulgence in skincare activities, excessive intake of inflammatory products or excessive stress. Sometimes hormonal imbalance may also be a reason for adult acne. Adult skin is sensitive and is more prone to skin-related problems if not taken care of. Acne on adult skin can be seen mostly on the chin and can happen on the cheeks. However, adult acne can be tackled effectively with extreme diligence. Here are some of the home remedies an adult can try to eliminate adult acne.

Home remedies for adult acne

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil constitutes of antimicrobial properties which are stated to help in getting rid of acne. This plant oil has few side effects such as if the tea tree oil is applied to the skin undiluted, it can cause blistering, over-drying, irritation, redness, and itching.

Low-glycemic diet

The main cause of adult acne for many men is because of over glycemic diet routines. It is advised by many professionals that if an adolescent person is facing acne problems they must stick to a low-glycemic diet. This helps to avoid the overproduction of natural oil on the skin and also the release of male hormones in the bloodstream.

Reducing dairy items

Many experts advise individuals to reduce dairy as it is helpful in treating acne. Milk is commonly known for being effective when it comes to assisting in the production of growth hormones which may lead to the stimulation of natural oils and acne flare-ups.

Apple Cider Vinegar

It is considered to be one of the most effective home remedies because applying apple cider vinegar quickly dries acne breakouts. This helps in softening the skin, exfoliating the dead cells, reducing blockage and eliminating redness.

Disclaimer: The information has been sourced from various medical journals. The website does not hold any liability for the information provided. Consulting a doctor or expert advice is highly recommended.