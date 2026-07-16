After Kareena Kapoor And Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday Makes A Case For Bandanna As The Ultimate 'Cool Girl' Accessory

Bandana is up and coming as the latest ‘it girl' accessory. Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ananya Panday have recently made a case for the fashion scarf. Previously associated with being aesthetic, the bandana has now proven its versatility as an off-duty accessory.

Ananya Panday makes a case for a bandana

Ananya Panday was recently vacationing in Greece. The actress also toured Europe, made a pitstop at Wimbledon and attended the concert of Pitbull while on holiday. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared photos from the Pitbull concert, Ananya Panday shared photos in which she could be seen flaunting the bandana over her head. She teamed a blue bandana with a black tank top and denim shorts. Her outfit oozed the "cool girl" vibe. The simple accessory instantly elevated her casual ensemble, proving that sometimes all it takes is one statement piece to transform an everyday look.

Kareena Kapoor says yes to a bandana on the beach



Kareena shared a series of photos from her recent holiday as well. In the carousel post, she could be seen lounging around on the beach. A printed bandana remained constant in all her outfits. She shared the photos with the caption, “Loving this bandana as you can see.” She teamed it with swimsuits and sunglasses in select photos.

Priyanka Chopra gives a bandana a sporty twist



Priyanka Chopra was also seen in a bandana recently. The actress attended the Wimbledon semi-final, where she stunned in a Ralph Lauren eggshell dress. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her film Varanasi, teamed the dress with a matching bandana.

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The versatility of a bandana

The appeal of the bandanna lies in its versatility. It complements everything from oversized shirts and cargo trousers to floral dresses, denim shorts and beachwear. Fashion experts also point out that bandannas are practical during the monsoon and summer months, helping keep hair in place while adding a polished finish to an outfit.



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Another reason behind the accessory's resurgence is the growing popularity of nostalgic fashion. As Y2K and '90s trends continue to dominate global runways, accessories once considered retro are making a stylish return. Printed scarves, chunky jewellery, tinted sunglasses and bandannas are all enjoying renewed relevance.