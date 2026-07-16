Photos: Zendaya Channels Her Inner Athena As She Aces Method Dressing At The Odyssey Pre-release Events

The world awaits the premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on July 17. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker, along with actors Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and others, has been making pit stops across the world to promote the movie. They also arrived together at the various screenings and world premieres of the movie. Out of all cast members, Zendaya stood out at the pre-release events, courtesy of her outfits.

Zendaya at The Odyssey NYC premiere | Image: X



The actress will appear in the role of Greek Goddess Athena in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. For the pre-release event, she embodied the character and wore outfits associated with the Goddess. This kind of sartorial choice ahead of a film release is new for Zendaya.

Zendaya at the taping of the Jimmy Fallon Show | Image: X

From Dune's futuristic metallic ensembles to the tennis-inspired looks during Challengers promotions, the actor has consistently aligned her outfits with the characters she plays on screen. For The Odyssey, Zendaya opted for sculptural gowns that is reminicent of the elegance of ancient Greece. She donned flowing silhouettes, metallic draping, pleated fabrics and gold accents, which helped create a regal aesthetic. She teamed the looks with striking jewellery, sleep hairstyles and makeup that stood out.

Zendaya at The Odyssey press tour | Image: X

For one of the looks, Zendaya went for a soft ivory ensemble with Grecian pleats and a dramatic cape that resembled old marble statues. Most recently, she literally gave feathers to herself and attached huge white wings to her flowy outfit. Teaming it with a signature dangler, the outfit gave Zendaya an ethereal look.

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Zendaya at The Odyssey press tour | Image: X

What is method dressing?

While the styling choice is not new, method dressing has earned massive popularity recently. Be it Margot Robbie opting for an all-pink wardrobe for Barbie press tour or Alia Bhatt stepping out in chiffon sarees and sleeveless blouses before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the trend is everywhere.

Actresses who practised method dressing previously | Image: X

Method dressing is a part of modern-day promotional methods. Actors or film stars opt for this to inculcate a perception of their character in people's minds before the film's release. Method dressing is the way of dressing up as someone else (a character in the film, in this case) in order to be associated with them.



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