Alia Bhatt Scripts History At Cannes, Walks The Red Carpet In First Ever Saree-inspired Outfit Designed By Gucci | Watch

Alia Bhatt has made a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Out of the all the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet at the French Riviera, her presence stood out the most. In her latest appearance, the actress scripted history at the red carpet, by wearing a saree-inspired custom designed by Gucci.

Alia Bhatt shuts the red carpet at Cannes in a Gucci saree-inspired outfit

While wearing a saree at the Cannes red carpet is nothing new, what made Alia Bhatt's appearance striking was that it was made by Gucci. The Italian brand made its first-ever saree for the actress who is their brand ambassador. The beige coloured drape was laced with a layer of sequins.



The outfit was studded with Swarovski crystals, and the blouse featured the brand's logo. The ensemble featured a long skirt teamed with a matching deep neck blouse and a dupatta. Alia teamed the look with a simple neck choker and complimented the look with dewy makeup. She kept her tresses open for the day. The actress's photos and videos from the red carpet are now going viral online.



Alia Bhatt debuts at Cannes in Schiaparelli gown