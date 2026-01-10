Updated 10 January 2026 at 15:39 IST
Alia Bhatt Wears 'Kapoor' Close To Her Heart, But It Does Not Have A Ranbir Kapoor Connection
Alia Bhatt recently stepped out in an outfit that proudly carried 'Kapoor' on it. However, contrary to popular belief, it was not a custom outfit for the actress, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor.
Who does not love a personalised fit that flaunts the names or initials of loved ones? Alia Bhatt recently donned one such outfit on her outing. For a casual day out in the city, the Student Of The Year star donned a simple blue-coloured checked shirt. She teamed the look with classic denim. However, what caught the attention of social media users was a simple ‘Kapoor’ stitched in Hindi on the shirt.
Alia Bhatt's ‘Kapoor’ shirt is not as romantic a gesture as social media thinks
As soon as the actress obliged shutterbugs for photos and videos in the shirt, her clips went viral online. Fans of the actress appreciated her minimal and chic look, while gushing over the admirable personalisation. Several social media pages also claimed that the shirt is Alia's romantic gesture to her husband Ranbir Kapoor and a badge of identity for her marital name.
However, in reality, the Kapoor on the actress's shirt does not stand for Ranbir Kapoor. The name is rather a brand mark of the designer, Dhruv Kapoor, who has crafted the garment piece. An Instagram celebrity wardrobe decoder page shared that the actress's shirt is from the brand, and the price for the same could not be ascertained. A glance at the brand's official website shows various outfits from the brand carrying the same ‘Kapoor’ embroidery. Whether it was an ode or not, Alia made the outfit look effortless, and her videos from the outing have gone viral. The actress teamed the shirt with classic mom denim jeans and completed the look by donning a blue slingbag heels from Zara.
A few days earlier, Virat Kohli went through a similar conundrum when fans assumed that his black sweater with an ‘A’ symbol was a personalised garment denoting his wife, Anushka. The hoodie, which sparked great conversation online, was from the brand Ami Paris and is priced at ₹65,000.
