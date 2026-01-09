For Sara Arjun, Valentine's Day Comes Early In Smoldering Backless Dress

Sara Arjun has moved from a regional actress to a potential pan-India star after the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The 20-year-old is not only a stunner onscreen but also acts well and has caught fans' eyes. While her Dhurandhar look has already gone viral, with people replicating her trending outfits and hairdos, she recently turned up the heat on Instagram in a stunning halter neck dress.

Sara's red dress has a deep neckline and a small flower motif which becomes the outfit's focal point. The shadow play in her pics makes the photoshoot stand out. Her messy updo with bangs served major hairdo inspiration. Moreover, this red dress is a perfect pick for your Valentine's Day date.

Sara captioned her Instagram post with candles and rose emojis. The comments section was flooded with praise for the rising star. A netizen even called her "Gen Z Deepika Padukone". One comment read, "Sara babe breaking the baby stereotype (sic)." Another wrote, "So Beautiful (sic)."

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Dhurandhar. Her debut Hindi film has grossed over ₹1,250 crore at the worldwide box office. It is still running in cinema halls, with a sequel lined up for release on March 19 in multiple Indian regional languages.

Sara is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun. Even though Sara got fame from her role in Dhurandhar, she has been featuring in films and commercials as a child artist for years. Her comfort with the camera is evident in her latest pictures too.