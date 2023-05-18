Amy Jackson Walks Cannes 2023 Red Carpet, Goes Bold In Black

Amy Jackson was in attendance for day 2 of the prestigious Cannes film festival. The actress walked the red carpet, turning heads with her sleek sartorial choice for the night. The risky ye refreshing silhouette was paired with Chopard jewels, adding some elegant bling to the ensemble.

Amy Jackson goes bold in black

Amy Jackson was among the many celebrities that graced the red carpet for day 2 of the 76th Festival de Cannes. Though Amy went the traditional route in terms of the colour she chose to don for the night - an all-black Pinko number, the actress went all-out in terms of upping the risque quotient of her look with her silhouette. Amy's red carpet gown featured a black bodysuit with an asymmetrical ruched seam across it leading into a draped full-sleeve. The more elaborate half of the gown trailed down into a slight circular train. The build of the gown made Amy's look appear to have a hip-high slit, though in actuality the seam ended just behind her leg, trailing down the back.

Amy in Chopard



Amy's look was dolled up exclusively with Chopard jewels. Her adornments featured a sleek diamond necklace, triple-drop earrings and twin rings. Amy Jackson completed her look with strapped Jimmy Choo stilettos and a wet and sleek bun.

More on Amy



Amy Jackson made her debut in films with Tamil film Madrasapattinam. She also starred in 2015 film Singh in Bliing opposite Akshay Kumar. She has worked in both the Hindi as well as Tamil film industries, also having done Kannada film The Villain. She will next be seen in Mission Chapter 1: Acham Enbathu Illayae as Sandra James. Amy also recently made headlines with news of her dating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick.

The currently ongoing Festival de Cannes commenced on May 16 and will be taking place till May 27. Each year, big names from across the global film and showbiz industries grace the red carpet. Amy Jackson walked the red carpet for the Monster premiere day 2.