Ananya Panday's Red Ralph Lauren Outfit At Wimbledon Costs Over ₹2 Lakh

The Wimbledon matches have become as much an epicentre of fashion and celebrity spotting as they are for tennis. Big names from the world of cinema, as well as global celebrities from all walks of life, take a front-row seat, braving the European heat while enjoying the sport and making a subtle fashion statement. The latest celebrity to attend the sporting event is Ananya Panday.



The Bollywood actress attended the men's Wimbledon semi-final match in London. At the sporting event, she wore a long, red dress, which drew attention. She wore a sleeveless red sweetheart neckline bodycon dress. The dress was from the fashion label Ralph Lauren.

As per an Instagram page, Bollywood Women Closet, the dress costs ₹2,15,100. The dress is called a Marigot cotton-blend poplin day dress. She teamed the look with a Chanel bag. To complete the look, she donned brown coloured pencil heels and sunglasses.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share glimpses from her Wimbledon outing. She shared a carousel post with the caption, “Perfect day at @wimbledon ♥️🌞🎾🍓 swipe to the end for the real sweet treat.” She wore chic makeup and let her tresses open for the day.

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Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta reunite at Wimbledon

Not just Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta were also present at the Wimbledon final match. PeeCee and Lara Dutta recently crossed paths at Wimbledon, and the reunion of the two former beauty queens has left fans feeling nostalgic. The actresses, who shared screen space in the 2003 film Andaaz, looked delighted to see each other as they reunited after more than 20 years.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta at Wimbledon | Image: Instagram

Priyanka, who was crowned Miss World in 2000, and Lara, who won the Miss Universe title the same year, went on to make successful careers in films. Their friendship was on full display as they posed together at the prestigious tennis tournament in London.

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