Easy Ways To Style Oversized Clothes To Avoid A Shabby Look

Oversized fits and baggy clothes have replaced fitted dresses and slim bottoms, campaigning for the cause of comfort. Fashion trends are now dominated with lose T-shirts, roomy dresses and baggy jeans. While these outfits unarguably provide all-day comfort, their styling can be tricky. One miss and the whole outfit ends up looking untidy and sometimes, even shabby. However, some simple tips can help add structure and balance to the outfits.

Pair slim with baggy

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One of the easiest styling tricks is to balance proportions. If you're wearing an oversized shirt or sweater, pair it with slim-fit trousers, leggings or straight-cut jeans. Similarly, if you choose wide-leg trousers or baggy jeans, opt for a fitted top to create a flattering silhouette.

Accentuate the waist

Another effective hack is to define your waist. Adding a belt over an oversized dress, shirt, or blazer instantly gives shape to your outfit while making it look more intentional. Even a simple front tuck or half-tuck can make a loose shirt appear stylish rather than bulky.

Layer up

Layering also plays an important role in elevating oversized outfits. Throwing on a structured blazer over a basic oversized T-shirt or wearing a cropped jacket with wide-leg pants adds depth and prevents the outfit from looking shapeless. During cooler months, layering with a fitted inner top can create a more balanced appearance.

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The fabric matters

Choosing the right fabric is equally important. Oversized garments made from fabrics with some structure, such as cotton, linen or denim, tend to hold their shape better than overly soft materials that may appear sloppy.

Accessorise

Representational Image: Freepik

Accessories can instantly transform a relaxed outfit. A statement handbag, sleek sunglasses, layered jewellery or a stylish watch adds sophistication and makes the look feel complete. Footwear also makes a difference. For ex, chunky sneakers, loafers, ankle boots or pointed-toe heels can give oversized outfits a fashionable edge depending on the occasion.

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Don't overdo

Finally, keep your outfit simple by avoiding too many oversized elements at once. Mixing one oversized piece with tailored basics creates a clean, balanced look that's suitable for casual outings, office wear or weekend brunches.