Ananya Pandey’s Saiyaara Success Party Head-to-Toe Chanel Outfit Costs More Than ₹10 Lakhs | See Pictures

Recently, friends and family came together with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to celebrate the astounding success of their film Saiyaara. There were several known faces of Bollywood that were in attendance including Ahaan’s parents, but one that grabbed all the attention was Ahaan’s cousin, actress Ananya Panday.

Ananya, who is currently a Chanel ambassador, turned head in an all-black head-to-toe Chanel outfit that costs more than what a regular group of friends might spend on a luxury European vacation. The monogrammed co-ord set that Ananya wore was from Chanel’s latest Coco Beach Collection 2025 and comes with a price tag of ₹236,000 for the top and ₹215,500 for the skirt.

However, that is not all, Ananya paired this chic and flirty ensemble with a Chanel Mini Top Handle Bag that retails for around ₹6,56,000 approximately bringing the cost of the whole to a whopping ₹10,86,000.

Source: Chanel

