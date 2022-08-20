Balenciaga Faces Backlash Over Its Shoelace Earrings That Cost Around $250; See Reactions

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has often mead headlines for its bizarre fashion items. The international brand most of the time falls prey to social media trolling for keeping their prices high even for 'normal looking' items. Recently again, the luxury brand was disapproved by several for introducing new shoelace earrings in the market that cost around $250.

Balenciaga gets called out for its shoelace earrings

Balenciaga recently introduced their latest earrings that, as per several critics, are "simply shoe laces tied into a bow". The earings are given the shape of a bow and are simply glued to earring backs. Netizens cannot digest the price of the earrings as the fashion brand has priced the accessory at $250.

Balenciaga's latest earrings collection is not just called out by the masses but it has become a trending topic of discussion among fashion critics and other fashion-related websites. Highsnobsociety, an Instagram page that posts things related to ongoing fashion trends, shared an image of Balenciaga's new earrings and wrote, "Every so often something lands on our desk that’s just too stupid to let lie."

"Regardless of whether MATCHESFASHION describes them as an example of 'Demna’s ability to incorporate everyday objects into the house’s jewellery collections,' they simply are shoelaces with earrings glued to them," the fashion page mentioned.

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the post came online, fans took to the comments section to express their opinion on Balenciaga's new product. One of the users wrote, "Coming to a point in fashion where people have 0 ideas left", and the other wrote, "The value of a brand, sometimes it’s ridiculous. But as long as people buy it….no problem." While another user stated, "THANK YOU for calling this out. Sometimes we need people within the industry to remind others of humanity."