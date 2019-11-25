The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Braids Look: You Can Easily Revamp Your Boring Hair-do With These Hairstyles

Fashion

Braids are one of the best and comfortable hairstyle to try. Read here to know how to make different kinds of braid styles-French braid, crown braids, and more.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
braids

Braided hairstyles are the most practical ways to hold your locks in place throughout the day. However,  contrary to popular opinion, braids need not be a boring hair-do. In fact, there are several ways to style your braids. Here we list some of our favourite braid styles-

Braid styles that are a must-try

Read: Dates: Incredible Benefits Of This Magical Dry Fruit For Improving Your Skin And Hair

French braid 

  • Use a boar-bristle paddle brush to brush your hair until it is smooth

  • Then section off the hair triangle from your forehead to the top of your head using a rat-tail comb or your fingertips.

  • Break the segment into three sections and braid them with three threads, making sure that each side of your head contains more hair each time you cross the body.

  • Begin to braid and feed in sections until the ends are met, then tie off with an elastic.

Read: Hairstyles: Three Ways To Style Your Hair This Wedding Season

Rope braids                                                                                                      

  • Brush your hair back into a ponytail and tie it with an elastic.

  • Place a dab of pomade between your fingers (it will help hold loose hair in place while you're working), break the ponytail into two sections, and curl each segment in the same direction.

  • With an elastic band, tie and loop the two parts together to protect the ends. Miss the hairspray rope braid to hold it closed.

Read: Hairstyles That Will Give You Show-stopping Look During New Year’s Eve Party

Halo crown braid

  • Part your hair with your fingers or a comb down the centre.

  • Starting from the nape of your neck on your left side, Dutch-braid your hair up and around the side of your head. You will have to tilt your head to the side for this. It is recommended for clipping up one side of your hair while you're working.

  • Continue Dutch-braiding across your hairline and down the other side of your head once you reach. Tie an elastic off the ends.

  • Under the braid, tuck the sealed ends, locking it in place.

Read: Kangana Ranaut: The Actor's Best Hairstyles To Draw Inspiration From

Read: Hairstyle Inspirations To Take From Kiara Advani This Wedding Season

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG