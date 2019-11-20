Hairstyles That Will Give You Show-stopping Look During New Year’s Eve Party

The New Year is less than two months away and there is no better way to celebrate it other than a ball dropping party. Whether you like it or not, one cannot deny the fact that the New Year is the perfect excuse to dress up and be at your best. It is the time to finally get in your closet and don your best outfits and celebrate the last moments of the last year. Here are some hairstyles that look chic while allowing you to party the night away.

ALSO READ | New Year 2020: Here Is How To Get Your Hair Ready For The Big Party

1. Bow ponytail

A messy ponytail decorated with a huge bow is all you need for the last-minute New Year’s eve plans. It will also make sure that your hair does not fall on your face while you dance the year away. To do this hairstyle, tie a low pony as usual. Now pull out a few strands of hair in the front to give it a messy look.

ALSO READ | New Year 2020: List Of Games To Play At Your Office New Year Bash

2. High ponytail braid

By pairing the two simple hairstyles, ponytail and braid, you get this glamorous look. Start by tying a tight, high ponytail and then braid the pony till the end. Give your hair a smooth finish by applying some hairspray or serum.

ALSO READ | New Year 2020: Steps On How To Follow Your Resolutions This Year

3. Sleek hair

The wet, sleek look has been one of the ruling hairstyles of the year. This is easy to recreate but also a fashionable hairstyle. All you need is hair gel and a hair spray for the look. Comb your hair back without any partition. Now apply some gel and set it with a spray.

4. All curls

Pop singer Rita Ora slayed the all-curls look. To get this hairstyle, start by curling your hair section by section from the end. Leave the upper section of your hair to be wavy. Open up the curls to add a bit of volume. You are now ready to rock at the party.

ALSO READ | New Year 2020: Here Is How You Can Avoid Breaking Your Resolutions This Time