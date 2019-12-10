Bridal Makeup Dos And Dont's For All Brides To Be In Upcoming Wedding Season

If there is one such day that you should look your absolute best, it is your wedding day. Every girl looks forward to dressing up best on the D-day. And here is when the makeup holds the most utmost importance in the bride’s life. Bridal makeup is very different from your daily routine make-ups. It is done meticulously and with utmost care. Hence, to save you from horrible or dissatisfying makeup, here is a list of all the dos and don’ts for all brides to be.

Bridal Makeup Dos

Make sure your makeup matches well with the season of your wedding.

Do not forget to apply primer which will allow your makeup to go on smoother and last longer.

Try fake lashes which will enhance your eyes and give them that extra pop.

Stick to waterproof options especially with your mascara, as your lashes are closest to the waterworks.

Since your outfit and jewellery will be embellished, go easy on your makeup.

Choose your lip colour carefully or you could end up looking frosty.

Finish your make-up off with a highlighter shade on the brow bone, which will make your eyes really pop.

Use golden-toned concealers and bases in your makeup.

Try to include lighter and natural colours in your makeup.

Bridal Makeup Don'ts

Do not get a spray tan the day before your big day.

Do not use the same concealer for your face and eyes.

Stay away from powder-based makeup.

Do not fall for makeup surprises.

Never use anything black to fill in brows.

Do not use a concealer that is 2 shades lighter than your foundation.

It is best to avoid sunscreen on the wedding day, as it can make your face look too white with the camera's flash.

Use the minimum amount of shimmer because if used in excess it will make your face-flattering and shiny.

