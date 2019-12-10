The Debate
Bridal Makeup Dos And Dont's For All Brides To Be In Upcoming Wedding Season

Fashion

Bridal makeup is very different from your daily routine make-ups. Read ahead to know more about dos and dont's for all brides to be in the wedding season.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bridal Makeup

If there is one such day that you should look your absolute best, it is your wedding day. Every girl looks forward to dressing up best on the D-day. And here is when the makeup holds the most utmost importance in the bride’s life. Bridal makeup is very different from your daily routine make-ups. It is done meticulously and with utmost care. Hence, to save you from horrible or dissatisfying makeup, here is a list of all the dos and don’ts for all brides to be.

ALSO READ: Bridal Wear: Best Outfit Ideas For The Bride And The Bride's Sister

Bridal Makeup Dos

  • Make sure your makeup matches well with the season of your wedding.
  • Do not forget to apply primer which will allow your makeup to go on smoother and last longer.
  • Try fake lashes which will enhance your eyes and give them that extra pop.
  • Stick to waterproof options especially with your mascara, as your lashes are closest to the waterworks.
  • Since your outfit and jewellery will be embellished, go easy on your makeup.
  • Choose your lip colour carefully or you could end up looking frosty.
  • Finish your make-up off with a highlighter shade on the brow bone, which will make your eyes really pop.
  • Use golden-toned concealers and bases in your makeup.
  • Try to include lighter and natural colours in your makeup.

ALSO READ | Make-up: Here Are The Essentials That Every Bride Must Carry

Bridal Makeup Don'ts

  • Do not get a spray tan the day before your big day.
  • Do not use the same concealer for your face and eyes.
  • Stay away from powder-based makeup.
  • Do not fall for makeup surprises.
  • Never use anything black to fill in brows.
  • Do not use a concealer that is 2 shades lighter than your foundation.
  • It is best to avoid sunscreen on the wedding day, as it can make your face look too white with the camera's flash. 
  • Use the minimum amount of shimmer because if used in excess it will make your face-flattering and shiny.

ALSO READ: Wedding Season: Essential Jewellery For Every Bride

ALSO READ: Outfit Ideas For The Bride Squad To Try During The Sangeet Ceremony

Published:
